Uttar Pradesh polls 2022: AIMIM eyes SP, BSP for alliance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which is likely to contest in 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh’s Assembly elections slated to be held in 2022, is ready to stitch alliances with regional parties.

Party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who gave a free hand to MIM UP party president Shaukat Ali, has expressed hopes of going for an alliance with any of the two powerful regional parties - the Samajwadi Party or Bahujan Samaj party.

​“We are ready to stitch an alliance with a party which will fight against the failed law and order, poverty and other issues concerned with the common man in the State. An alliance with the Congress is out of the question,” said Owaisi.