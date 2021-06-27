Vinod Kumar demands delimitation of seats in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana as well

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Planning Board vice-chairman and former MP B Vinod Kumar demanded that the Centre take up delimitation of Assembly constituencies in the Telugu States, along with Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to the media here on Saturday, Vinod Kumar said that the Centre’s actions were not in congruence with the ‘One Nation One Act’ slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He found fault with the Modi government for conducting an all-party meeting for the delimitation of Assembly seats in J&K alone.

​He demanded that the number of Assembly seats in the Telugu State also be increased in accordance with the provisions of the AP Act.