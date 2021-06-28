11,900 SC families in Telangana to get Rs 10 lakh assistance under new scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT appears that manna is falling from the sky for the SC community in Telangana. In the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, it was decided that at least 11,900 poor SC families would be given Rs 10 lakh each, which would help them start their own businesses and stand on their own two feet.

The beneficiaries would comprise at least 100 families from each of the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State as the Chief Minister’s Dalit Empowerment Programme would kick off with an initial outlay of Rs 1,200 crore. The financial assistance would reach them in cash — the same way the beneficiaries under Rythu Bandhu receive their subsidy amount.

Presiding over the day-long meeting attended by the TRS, Congress, CPI, CPM and MIM, the Chief Minister said that the welfare of the SC community was always a priority for him and that he would go to any lengths to improve their standards of living. The BJP boycotted the meeting, accusing the government of not being sincere in implementing its promises to the SC community.

“In the next three to four years, the government will spend nearly Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore for SC/ST welfare,” the Chief Minister said, and said that the Opposition parties should strengthen the government’s hands as it endeavours to empower the marginalised communities.