STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

11,900 SC families in Telangana to get Rs 10 lakh assistance under new scheme

The financial assistance would reach them in cash — the same way the beneficiaries under Rythu Bandhu receive their subsidy amount.

Published: 28th June 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT appears that manna is falling from the sky for the SC community in Telangana. In the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday, it was decided that at least 11,900 poor SC families would be given Rs 10 lakh each, which would help them start their own businesses and stand on their own two feet.

The beneficiaries would comprise at least 100 families from each of the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State as the Chief Minister’s Dalit Empowerment Programme would kick off with an initial outlay of Rs 1,200 crore. The financial assistance would reach them in cash — the same way the beneficiaries under Rythu Bandhu receive their subsidy amount.

Presiding over the day-long meeting attended by the TRS, Congress, CPI, CPM and MIM, the Chief Minister said that the welfare of the SC community was always a priority for him and that he would go to any lengths to improve their standards of living. The BJP boycotted the meeting, accusing the government of not being sincere in implementing its promises to the SC community.

“In the next three to four years, the government will spend nearly Rs 35,000 crore to Rs 40,000 crore for SC/ST welfare,” the Chief Minister said, and said that the Opposition parties should strengthen the government’s hands as it endeavours to empower the marginalised communities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp