All-party meet on Scheduled Caste scheme an eyewash, says Telangana BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP alleged that the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss the CM’s Dalit Empowerment Scheme on Sunday was only to gain the favour of 45,000 SC voters in the Huzurabad constituency, where a bypoll will be held.

The party, which abstained from the meeting, accused the Chief Minister of not fulfilling any of the promises made to the SC community in Telangana.

On Sunday, senior BJP leaders Dr G Vivekanand, SC Morcha State president Koppu Basha and several others met at the party office. They discussed the reasons behind boycotting the all-party meeting, the problems being faced by the SCs and the future course of action to be taken by the party.

Later, speaking at a news conference, former MP Vivekanand said that none of the Chief Minister’s promises for the upliftment of SC people were implemented. He went on to call the CM a traitor for SCs.

​“The CM tried to make his son as his successor in the government, forgoing his promise of appointing an SC Chief Minister,” he said.

Further, the BJP questioned whether any bureaucrats from the SC community were given key positions in the CMO.

“An MLA from the SC community should be given a Deputy Chief Minister post. Also, SC officers should be made as SPs and Collectors,” Vivekanand added.Meanwhile, BJP leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu, a major antagonist of the CM, attended the meeting, but in his personal capacity.