STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

All-party meet on Scheduled Caste scheme an eyewash, says Telangana BJP

The party, which abstained from the meeting, accused the Chief Minister of not fulfilling any of the promises made to the SC community in Telangana. 

Published: 28th June 2021 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP alleged that the all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss the CM’s Dalit Empowerment Scheme on Sunday was only to gain the favour of 45,000 SC voters in the Huzurabad constituency, where a bypoll will be held.

The party, which abstained from the meeting, accused the Chief Minister of not fulfilling any of the promises made to the SC community in Telangana. 

On Sunday, senior BJP leaders Dr G Vivekanand, SC Morcha State president Koppu Basha and several others met at the party office. They discussed the reasons behind boycotting the all-party meeting, the problems being faced by the SCs and the future course of action to be taken by the party.

Later, speaking at a news conference, former MP Vivekanand said that none of the Chief Minister’s promises for the upliftment of SC people were implemented. He went on to call the CM a traitor for SCs. 

​“The CM tried to make his son as his successor in the government, forgoing his promise of appointing an SC Chief Minister,” he said.

Further, the BJP questioned whether any bureaucrats from the SC community were given key positions in the CMO. 

“An MLA from the SC community should be given a Deputy Chief Minister post. Also, SC officers should be made as SPs and Collectors,” Vivekanand added.Meanwhile, BJP leader Motkupalli Narasimhulu, a major antagonist of the CM, attended the meeting, but in his personal capacity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP K Chandrasekhar Rao Dalit Empowerment Scheme
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp