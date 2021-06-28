Covid-19: Young Maoist gives up arms, surrenders in Telangana

By Express News Service

MULUGU: It appears as if the Maoists are on a surrender spree after a few of their senior leaders succumbed to Covid recently.

A day after a Maoist couple surrendered before the Kothagudem SP, another member of the party surrendered before Mulugu ASP P Sai Chaitanya, on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Sai Chaitanya said that the surrendered person, Madakam Hedime, 21, is a native of Katekalyan mandal in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh.

​Hedime worked as a member in Dummugudem Dalam. Vexed with the policies of the party, she decided to surrender and join the social mainstream.