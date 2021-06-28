STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Finance Minister T Harish Rao walks the talk over spray method

In Itikala village of Jagdevpur mandal, farmers had prepared the field for sowing.

Published: 28th June 2021 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET/HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who has been promoting paddy cultivation by the spraying method in Siddipet district, went into the field himself on Sunday and sprayed the seeds.
In Itikala village of Jagdevpur mandal, farmers had prepared the field for sowing. 

Realising this, the Minister, who had inaugurated a Rythu Vedika in the village earlier during the day, went to the field and sprinkled the paddy seeds. He explained the various benefits of the method to the farmers.

TSCW to fill gaps in system

After inaugurating the Telangana State Commission for Women (TSCW) office at Buddha Bhavan, Raniganj, Harish Rao said the TSCW would instil confidence among women, protect their rights and give recommendations to the government if there were any gaps in the system.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T Harish Rao
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp