Finance Minister T Harish Rao walks the talk over spray method

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET/HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who has been promoting paddy cultivation by the spraying method in Siddipet district, went into the field himself on Sunday and sprayed the seeds.

In Itikala village of Jagdevpur mandal, farmers had prepared the field for sowing.

Realising this, the Minister, who had inaugurated a Rythu Vedika in the village earlier during the day, went to the field and sprinkled the paddy seeds. He explained the various benefits of the method to the farmers.

TSCW to fill gaps in system

After inaugurating the Telangana State Commission for Women (TSCW) office at Buddha Bhavan, Raniganj, Harish Rao said the TSCW would instil confidence among women, protect their rights and give recommendations to the government if there were any gaps in the system.