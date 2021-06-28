STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Jobs in technology, industries for SC youth: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

The Telangana Chief Minister also disclosed that he was thinking of raising the income ceiling for the Overseas Educational Scholarship eligibility.

Published: 28th June 2021 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao chairs an all-party meeting to discuss the ‘CM’s Dalit Empowerment Scheme’ in Hyderabad.

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao chairs an all-party meeting to discuss the ‘CM’s Dalit Empowerment Scheme’ in Hyderabad.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Addressing the all-party meeting to discuss the ‘CM’s Dalit Empowerment Scheme’ on Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, “SC youths should be able to fill the jobs that are being created in the industrial and technology sectors. They were, up until now, dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. But things are changing now.”

The Chief Minister also disclosed that he was thinking of raising the income ceiling for the Overseas Educational Scholarship eligibility. He wanted the officials to work on the lines of the model that the Centre for Dalit Studies has come up with for the welfare of the SC community. 

“The government would consider reservations for SC youths in availing the benefits extended for setting up businesses. The problems that the people of the community face in the cities are different from those they encounter in the rural areas. The government will strive to find custom-made solutions for all of them,” Rao said.

Speaking at the meeting, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka suggested that instead of resuming assigned lands from farmers, the government should ensure that they were allotted equity shares of the company proposed to come up in their lands. He also wanted the SC backlog posts filled on a priority basis. 

The Congress leader suggested that the government hand over whatever assistance they had in mind for the SCs in cash, so that they could use the funds for their own empowerment.

Vikramarka complimented the Chief Minister for acting promptly on the call for justice for Mariamma, who died in police custody in Yadadri district, and wanted the police perception of the SC community to change. He wanted the Chief Minister to ensure that the officials implement government programmes for the community efficiently. 

​Those who took part in the meeting included former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu, CPM and CPI State secretaries Thammineni Veerabhadram, Chada Venkata Reddy respectively and MIM MLA Syed Ahmad Pasha Quadri.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CM’s Dalit Empowerment Scheme K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp