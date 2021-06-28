Jobs in technology, industries for SC youth: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Addressing the all-party meeting to discuss the ‘CM’s Dalit Empowerment Scheme’ on Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said, “SC youths should be able to fill the jobs that are being created in the industrial and technology sectors. They were, up until now, dependent on agriculture for their livelihood. But things are changing now.”

The Chief Minister also disclosed that he was thinking of raising the income ceiling for the Overseas Educational Scholarship eligibility. He wanted the officials to work on the lines of the model that the Centre for Dalit Studies has come up with for the welfare of the SC community.

“The government would consider reservations for SC youths in availing the benefits extended for setting up businesses. The problems that the people of the community face in the cities are different from those they encounter in the rural areas. The government will strive to find custom-made solutions for all of them,” Rao said.

Speaking at the meeting, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka suggested that instead of resuming assigned lands from farmers, the government should ensure that they were allotted equity shares of the company proposed to come up in their lands. He also wanted the SC backlog posts filled on a priority basis.

The Congress leader suggested that the government hand over whatever assistance they had in mind for the SCs in cash, so that they could use the funds for their own empowerment.

Vikramarka complimented the Chief Minister for acting promptly on the call for justice for Mariamma, who died in police custody in Yadadri district, and wanted the police perception of the SC community to change. He wanted the Chief Minister to ensure that the officials implement government programmes for the community efficiently.

​Those who took part in the meeting included former minister Motkupalli Narasimhulu, CPM and CPI State secretaries Thammineni Veerabhadram, Chada Venkata Reddy respectively and MIM MLA Syed Ahmad Pasha Quadri.