Telangana begins COVID-19 vaccinations for those going abroad for jobs, here are the details

HYDERABAD: The government of Telangana will now be vaccinating those intending to go abroad for jobs. In a circular, the government released detailed guidelines and designated 10 vaccination sites for professionals to head to for a vaccine.

The government noted that eligible persons can walk into the designated Covid vaccination centres with a valid passport and valid work permit visa.

At the vaccination site, the vaccinators will register the eligible beneficiaries on the CoWin portal and also upload the image of the work visa in a special category at the time of the second dose.

All the eligible beneficiaries under this category will be given the Covishield vaccine and they will be given the second dose after a gap of 28 days. The drive will begin from June 29.

District- Vaccine centre

Adilabad- PP unit RIMS

Nizamabad- UPHC Vinayak Nagar

Karimanagr- UPHC Buttarajaram Colony

Warangal- UPHC Laksar Singaram

Khammam- UPHC Venkateshwar Nagar

Medak- UPHC Medak

Mahbubnagar- UPHC Ramaiahbowly

Nalgonda- UPHC Pangal

Rangareddy- UPCH Saarooragar

Hyderabad- UPCH RFTC, UPHC Taramaidhan