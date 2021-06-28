Telangana begins COVID-19 vaccinations for those going abroad for jobs, here are the details
The government noted that eligible persons can walk into the designated Covid vaccination centres with a valid passport and valid work permit visa
Published: 28th June 2021 07:13 PM | Last Updated: 28th June 2021 07:13 PM
HYDERABAD: The government of Telangana will now be vaccinating those intending to go abroad for jobs. In a circular, the government released detailed guidelines and designated 10 vaccination sites for professionals to head to for a vaccine.
At the vaccination site, the vaccinators will register the eligible beneficiaries on the CoWin portal and also upload the image of the work visa in a special category at the time of the second dose.
All the eligible beneficiaries under this category will be given the Covishield vaccine and they will be given the second dose after a gap of 28 days. The drive will begin from June 29.
District- Vaccine centre
Adilabad- PP unit RIMS
Nizamabad- UPHC Vinayak Nagar
Karimanagr- UPHC Buttarajaram Colony
Warangal- UPHC Laksar Singaram
Khammam- UPHC Venkateshwar Nagar
Medak- UPHC Medak
Mahbubnagar- UPHC Ramaiahbowly
Nalgonda- UPHC Pangal
Rangareddy- UPCH Saarooragar
Hyderabad- UPCH RFTC, UPHC Taramaidhan