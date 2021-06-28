Telangana custodial death: DGP M Mahender Reddy meets Mariamma’s son in hospital

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two days after the Chief Minister instructed DGP M Mahender Reddy to visit Chintakani, Mariamma’s native village, to ascertain facts about the alleged lock-up death, the State police chief visited Khammam, on Sunday, and extended condolences to the bereaved family members of the victim.

Speaking to the media, the DGP stated that they are investigating the death of the SC woman, and asserted that stern action will be taken against those found guilty. He also urged the police officials to make sure that no such incidents happen in the future. During his visit, he consoled Mariamma’s son Uday Kiran, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

When the DGP enquired about the incident, a devastated Uday Kiran broke down and narrated the entire incident to Mahender Reddy with teary eyes. Uday Kiran said that the officials at Addaguduru police station thrashed him and his mother ruthlessly, resulting in the death of Mariamma.

While comforting the youth, Mahender Reddy informed him that the government has already suspended the accused officers and that it has also assured to support the victim’s family. He also interacted with Mariamma’s two daughters and sons-in-law and enquired about the incident.