STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana custodial death: DGP M Mahender Reddy meets Mariamma’s son in hospital

While comforting the youth, Mahender Reddy informed him that the government has already suspended the accused officers and that it has also assured to support the victim’s family.

Published: 28th June 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy

Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Two days after the Chief Minister instructed DGP M Mahender Reddy to visit Chintakani, Mariamma’s native village, to ascertain facts about the alleged lock-up death, the State police chief visited Khammam, on Sunday, and extended condolences to the bereaved family members of the victim.

Speaking to the media, the DGP stated that they are investigating the death of the SC woman, and asserted that stern action will be taken against those found guilty. He also urged the police officials to make sure that no such incidents happen in the future. During his visit, he consoled Mariamma’s son Uday Kiran, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. 

When the DGP enquired about the incident, a devastated Uday Kiran broke down and narrated the entire incident to Mahender Reddy with teary eyes. Uday Kiran said that the officials at Addaguduru police station thrashed him and his mother ruthlessly, resulting in the death of Mariamma.

While comforting the youth, Mahender Reddy informed him that the government has already suspended the accused officers and that it has also assured to support the victim’s family. He also interacted with Mariamma’s two daughters and sons-in-law and enquired about the incident.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Mahender Reddy Mariamma
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp