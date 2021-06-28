STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government stalls loans to kin of Covid-19 victims

Of the Rs 5 lakh loan, Rs 1 lakh is to be given as subsidy and the remaining amount is to be paid back to the government without any interest on it within a stipulated time.

Published: 28th June 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

COVID death

In some cases, though deaths had occurred due to other causes, the applicants had claimed that their kin had died of Covid-19. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the BC Welfare department initiated a programme to provide loans to Covid-19 victims, officials stopped accepting applications as hundreds of them poured in, to get financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh.The government had offered the loans to the kin of Covid-19 victims. 

Following the initiative, BC Welfare officials had announced the scheme and directed the District Collectors to issue circulars to accept applications from eligible candidates. However, officials said they had now stalled the process of accepting applications. 

“We expected that only the needy would apply. However, we received hundreds of applications stating that one of their family members had died due to Covid-19,” an official said.

Officials claimed that in some applications, fake details regarding the death of a person had been submitted. They said in some cases, though deaths had occurred due to other causes, the applicants had claimed that their kin had died of Covid-19. 

“We asked the local bodies to submit details of people who died from the virus. Based on the data, we will examine the applications and will consider providing loans,” an official said.

The National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) and the National Schedule Caste Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC), along with the State government, had announced to jointly provide the financial assistance. 

Of the Rs 5 lakh loan, Rs 1 lakh is to be given as subsidy and the remaining amount is to be paid back to the government without any interest on it within a stipulated time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Victims Telangana Government Covid 19 in Telangana
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp