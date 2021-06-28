Telangana reports 748 Covid cases, eight deaths in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 748 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday after conducting 81,405 tests. The day also saw eight Covid deaths while 1,492 patients recovered from the virus.

​The active case load in the State now stands at 14,302 cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the State till now stands at 6,20,613 while 6,02,676 patients have recovered and 3,635 succumbed to the virus.

As on Sunday, the State’s recovery was 97.1 per cent as per the media bulletin issued by the State government.

The highest number of cases recorded on the day were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits (121), followed by Khammam (61), Karimnagar (50) and Rangareddy (49).