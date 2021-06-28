Telangana Inter second year results likely on June 28

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than four lakh Intermediate second-year students in Telangana are likely to get their results on Monday.

The results can be seen on the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) — tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The board is still due to officially make the exam results announcement.

Due to the increasing Covid cases this year, the State government had cancelled Intermediate second-year exams were cancelled. Following this, the TSBIE had sent a proposal for the criteria of exam results to the State government.

According to the criteria, the marks obtained by regular students in the Intermediate first-year 2020 (general, vocational and bridge course) should be taken as the basis for awarding marks in the second year for this year, for each student.

In the last week, the State government approved TSBIE’s proposal for exam results criteria. Since practical exams were not conducted, 100% marks will be given to students in the practicals (general, vocational and bridge course).