Warangal Metro to be a reality soon

Since it’s a MetroNeo project, the trains will consist of electric bus coaches with a length of 25 metres that can carry 250 passengers.

With a population of about 10 lakh, Warangal is the second-largest city in the State, after Hyderabad. (Representational Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By  U Mahesh
Express News Service

WARANGAL: While the city is developing at a brisk pace, the authorities concerned are taking all necessary steps to construct a Metro rail in Warangal that would help mitigate traffic issues. If all the proposed works get completed within the stipulated time, Warangal would soon become the second city in Telangana to have a Metro rail system. It may be mentioned here that the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has already entrusted the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) with the task of examining the feasibility of the project in Warangal.

With a population of about 10 lakh, Warangal is the second-largest city in the State, after Hyderabad. Since the State government is also planning to construct an airport at Mamnoor, Warangal is expected to witness comprehensive growth in a short period of time. With the government’s decision to develop Warangal as an IT Hub, as a result of which several major tech firms have begun operations here, the construction of a Metro rail system would not only give the city a facelift, but also find a solution to its traffic issues.

According to KUDA officials, unlike the Hyderabad Metro, Warangal’s will be a Neo system, covering a distance of 15 km with 21 stations connecting Kazipet, Hanamkonda and Warangal. Since it’s a MetroNeo project, the trains will consist of electric bus coaches with a length of 25 metres that can carry 250 passengers. The buses will have rubber tyres and will run by drawing power from the overhead electric wire. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, KUDA Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy said that as per the Detailed Project Report (DPR), the total cost of the project is estimated to be Rs 1,020 crore. He also mentioned that they have already submitted the DPR to the State government for approval. Though the State government has forwarded the project estimate to the Centre, the latter has not released the funds till now, he added. He also appreciated the State government’s efforts to develop Warangal.

