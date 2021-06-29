162 2BHK houses for the poor in Bansilalpet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, along with Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, inaugurated 162 units of 2BHK houses under the Dignity Housing Scheme in Potti Sriramulu Nagar, Bansilalpet under Sanathnagar constituency on Monday. The 162 units, were constructed at a cost of Rs 14 crore in two blocks on a 0.70-acre land with stilt plus nine floors. The houses were developed on a piece of land that once used to be a slum. Two lifts have been built and nine shops have been constructed.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Yadav said the Telangana government has provided free double bedroom houses to the people of Potti Sriramulu Nagar, who have been facing severe difficulties in getting proper accommodation for years. He said that past governments had only provided nominal financial assistance and built cramped houses for the poor.

Sanathnagar constituency has the highest number of houses under the scheme. Recipients have formed a committee and they were asked to keep the surroundings clean. Nine shops have been constructed in the housing complex and the committee is responsible for maintaining the rent coming through them.

Both Srinivas Yadav and Gadwal Vijayalaxmi praised CM K Chandrasekhar Rao for building the double bedroom houses for the poor.