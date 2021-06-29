STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5 link roads thrown open; 13 more to come up soon

A series of infrastructure works were taken up under the SRDP at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao adjusts the hat of Saidamma, a sanitation worker, during the inauguration of five link roads, in Hyderabad on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao inaugurated the five link roads, which connect vital stretches in and around the IT corridor and city’s financial district, on Monday.Rama Rao said the roads will play an important role in the city’s development. “We are developing the roads keeping in view the growing population of Hyderabad, and nearly 133 link roads are being developed in a phased manner. In Phase-II, about 13 link roads covering 21.98 km costing Rs 232.62 crore will be taken up’’, he said.

A series of infrastructure works were taken up under the SRDP at a cost of Rs 6,000 crore. The Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) is also developing 22 link roads at a cost of Rs 313.65 crore. Sixteen roads have already been constructed and opened to the public and the remaining six roads will be completed shortly. In the second phase, four roads are under construction at a cost of Rs 65 crore.

KTR interacts with sanitation worker 
Meanwhile, sanitation worker Saidamma was greeted by the MAUD Minister during the inauguration. Rama Rao was impressed by the hat she was wearing and took the initiative to adjust it and ask her about her well-being. He asked if she was getting her wages on time, to which she replied that she was glad that the wages were increased twice after the TRS came to power in the State. The Minister later clarified that the wages were increased thrice.

