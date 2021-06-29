50-year-old Telangana RTC driver dies by suicide, colleagues allege 'harassment' by seniors

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: S Tirupathi Reddy(50), working as a driver with the TSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) at the Ranigunj I bus depot, died by suicide on Tuesday.

Reddy collapsed near the Controller office inside the depot and after seeing a poison bottle in his hands, he was rushed to a hospital, but he died en route. Police said it is being probed if he had consumed poison at some other place and came to the depot or consumed inside the depot.

His colleagues alleged that he was being harassed by superiors at the depot, without giving him regular duties. They staged a protest outside the depot seeking action against the officials responsible and justice to Tirupathi Reddy.

Tirupathi Reddy did not report to work a few days ago, after which he was told to meet the depot manager who will assign him duties. His colleagues said that even after resuming work after two days' absence, he was not given any duties. On Tuesday too, he reported at the depot, but when he was not assigned any duty, he felt insulted and took the extreme step.

Police said there were some serious problems in his family which could have led him to resort to this extreme step. However, the allegations made by other employees about superiors harassing him without giving work, are also being probed into. No suicide note was recovered.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)