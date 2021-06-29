Bhatti faces heat for meeting & praising CM

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Congress high command is understood to have read the riot act to CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for meeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the issue of SC woman Mariamma’s custodial death and attending the CM’s all-party meeting on the Dalit Empowerment scheme at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, without informing the State and central leadership. The party leadership is angry with him for not only attending the meeting but also showering praise on the Chief Minister.

The high command reportedly wanted Vikramarka to give a memorandum over Mariamma’s death to the Governor instead of attending the CM’s meeting. Additionally, according to a senior leader, the CLP leader too has been upset with the party leadership and has stopped raising issues against the TRS for the past few days. He is said to be unhappy at not having been chosen the TPCC chief.

His loyalists say that for considerable time, the Congress leader has been questioning the CM and highlighting the government’s shortcomings, but the high command did not recognise his efforts. However, when asked over the phone about the high command pulling him up, Vikramarka denied it and termed the reports as ‘false propaganda.’