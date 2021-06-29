STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bhatti faces heat for meeting & praising CM

CLP leader upset with the Cong leadership over not being chosen as the president of State unit, say party sources 

Published: 29th June 2021 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  The Congress high command is understood to have read the riot act to CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for meeting Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the issue of SC woman Mariamma’s custodial death and attending the CM’s all-party meeting on the Dalit Empowerment scheme at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday, without informing the State and central leadership. The party leadership is angry with him for not only attending the meeting but also showering praise on the Chief Minister.

The high command reportedly wanted Vikramarka to give a memorandum over Mariamma’s death to the Governor instead of attending the CM’s meeting. Additionally, according to a senior leader, the CLP leader too has been upset with the party leadership and has stopped raising issues against the TRS for the past few days. He is said to be unhappy at not having been chosen the TPCC chief.

His loyalists say that for considerable time, the Congress leader has been questioning the CM and highlighting the government’s shortcomings, but the high command did not recognise his efforts. However, when asked over the phone about the high command pulling him up, Vikramarka denied it and termed the reports as ‘false propaganda.’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka Telangana CM
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp