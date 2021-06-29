STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains in Telangana from today till Friday: IMD

This circulation now lies over Telangana, under the influence of which, rains will continue.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

bhubaneswar rains

Image for representation (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana over the next four days, starting from Tuesday. Also, on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, there is a high chance of heavy rains in Hyderabad and in some other districts including Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubabad. The IMD Hyderabad informed that the cyclonic circulation that was lying over south coastal Andhra Pradesh had caused rains across the State on Sunday.

This circulation now lies over Telangana, under the influence of which, rains will continue. Since the start of the monsoon season (June 1) till June 28, the State has witnessed 60 per cent above normal rainfall as the actual rainfall recorded in this period is 194 mm, against the normal of 121 mm. Also, in the 24 hour period — between 8.30am of Sunday and 8.30 am of Monday — the State recorded 217 per cent above normal rainfall, as the actual rainfall in the State was 21.3 mm, against the normal of 6.7 mm.

TAGS
telangana rains
