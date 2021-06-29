Huzurabad bypoll to be an uphill battle for Congress

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: As MP A Revanth Reddy’s appointment as the president of the TPCC comes at a time when the political atmosphere in the State is all heated up, the question that remains is — will he be able to bring back the past glory of the grand old party?

While all eyes are already on the Huzurabad byelection, and since the party has been facing back-to-back debacles in the State, Revanth’s first ‘major task’ as the TPCC chief will be to ensure the victory of the grand old party in the segment. And since the Congress has never won the Huzurabad Assembly constituency after 1978, it is definitely going to be a herculean task for the MP.

Since the Congress still has a good base in the constituency, the activists have pinned their hopes on the new TPCC chief. However, it has to be mentioned here that the first task awaiting Revanth is to find a suitable candidate for the byelection.

Though former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s close relative Padi Koushik Reddy is a potential candidate, there are rumours that he is likely to join the pink party. Though speculations are rife that former MP Ponnam Prabhakar will be fielded as a candidate, he has denied these rumours saying that he was not interested.