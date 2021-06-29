Hyderabad cops register case against Tollywood producer C Kalyan in property row

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hill police on Tuesday registered a case against Tollywood producer C Kalyan and his associates.

The three associates of the producer, identified as Sharif, Srikanth and Tejaswi, allegedly trespassed into a property at Shaikpet village and threatened those in possession of the land.

The property in question was bought by the complainant Mitta Gopi Krishna’s brother, who is currently residing in the US. The latter had given the GPA (general power of attorney) of the land, bought over 20 years back, to Gopi Krishna who had rented it in 2015 to run an organic store owner.

On Monday, three persons barged into store, locked its main gate and the office of the store owner. They further threatened the employees to lvacate the place. When the complainant reached the spot and confronted the accused, he was informed that they had gone there at the instructions of C Kalyan and were asked to take possession of the land.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a probe.