Telangana Medical JAC wants 7,000 vacancies filled

The Telangana Medical and Health JAC held a press meet to raise various demands and highlight issues with the way the administration of the Health Department was being carried out.

Published: 29th June 2021

healthcare workers

For representational purposes (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana Medical and Health JAC held a press meet to raise various demands and highlight issues with the way the administration of the Health Department was being carried out. One of the key demands raised was to give some sort of an incentive to medical staff to join peripheral medical colleges which have been recently sanctioned.

“Nearly 7,000 posts were sanctioned but the government must know that any staff, take doctors for instance, going there to work, will lose nearly `20,000 as salary as compared to those working in Hyderabad. This will be a disincentive to work in districts,” said Dr Narahari B , Coordinator of the JAC. They also raised the issue of existing vacancies not filled in the Health Department, especially those which come under TVVP and DME.

“There are nearly 13 additional DME posts which are still vacant and no one has been posted there. The DME position itself has been held by the same individual for over four years and the same official holds the post of TVVP head. Why is no doctor coming under TVVP made to hold the position and why keep an in-charge head?” said Dr Narahari. The JAC also raised the demand of implementing PRC for various paramedical staff who have currently been left outside its ambit.

VAX FOR THOSE HEADED ABROAD
The government of Telangana will vaccinate those intending to go abroad for jobs. The government released guidelines with 10 vaccination sites in the districts.Eligible persons can walk into the designated centres with a valid passport and a work permit visa. 

List of vaccine centres in districts

  • Adilabad- PP unit RIMS 
  • Nizamabad- UPHC Vinayak Nagar
  • Karimnagar- UPHC Buttarajaram Colony
  • Warangal- UPHC Laksar Singaram
  •  Khammam- UPHC Venkateshwar Nagar
  •  Medak- UPHC Medak
  •  Mahbubnagar- UPHC Ramaiahbowly
  •  Nalgonda- UPHC Pangal
  •  Rangareddy- UPCH Saarooragar
  •   Hyderabad- UPCH RFTC, UPHC Taramaidan

993 COVID CASES, 9 DEATHS IN STATE
Telangana recorded 993 infections and 9 deaths due to Covid-19 on Monday. The State conducted around 1,12,982 tests to detect these cases. Around 1,417 individuals were discharged, taking the active caseload to 13,869. The new cases were detected primarily in the GHMC limits, where 124 infections were recorded

