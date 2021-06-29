STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online classes to stay, no change in fees: Telangana government

Classes would be telecast on DD and T-SAT network; no change in dates of CETs for admissions into various professional courses

Published: 29th June 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Following backlash from parents, teachers and doctors over Telangana’s educational institutions resuming physical classes from July 1, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy announced on Monday that online classes would continue for KG to PG students.In another major relief to parents, the State government barred schools from increasing fees for the academic year 2021-22; institutions have been told to charge only the monthly tuition fee.

Speaking to the media, the Education Minister said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had instructed that the State continue online classes for all the students. She added that classes would be telecast on Doordarshan and T-SAT network channels for schools and intermediate students.

Additionally, there will not be any further change in the schedule for final-year degree, PG and diploma exams. The Minister added that there would be no change in the dates of various common entrance tests for admissions into professional courses either.

As per an order issued by the State government on Monday, all schools including private unaided recognised schools, affiliated to the CBSE, ICSE, and international boards, shall not increase fees of any kind and shall only charge tuition fees on a monthly basis until further notice. It added that non-compliance will result in the cancellation of the school’s recognition.

50% attendance for staff
Additionally, schools and other educational institutes have been asked to limit their attendance of teaching staff to 50 per cent. The State government had previously conducted a drive to vaccinate teachers ahead of the reopening of schools.

