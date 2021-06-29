Revanth terms KCR a self-serving politician

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking a dig at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, newly appointed TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the TRS supremo, who came to power promising the upliftment of weaker sections, is now focused on self-serving politics.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy meets senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital, in Hyderabad on Monday

He was speaking to media after visiting senior Congress leader and former MP V Hanumantha Rao, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderguda. He also assured to fight for the backward sections. Referring to the CM’s meet on ‘Dalit Empowerment’, he wondered as to why the State government was not allowing the reinstallation of an Ambedkar statue in Punjagutta, let alone the 125-feet one promised by KCR.

“While updating the party high command about the ground reality in Telangana, I will fight on behalf of the people. I will work according to the advice of Hanumantha Rao. We will draw proper plans and fight accordingly,” he added. During his visit, VHR who could not control his emotions reportedly lamented the way the party high command has been ignoring him.