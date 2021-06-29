STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS activists throw eggs at MP Arvind’s vehicle

The scene escalated quickly after the Parliamentarian and his activists entered into a heated argument with the protestors.

Published: 29th June 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader and Nizamabad MP D Arvind speaks during a press conference in Hyderabad.

FILE | BJP leader and Nizamabad MP D Arvind speaks during a press conference in Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Tension prevailed at Tallarampur village in Nizamabad district, on Monday, after a group of TRS activists and farmers obstructed the convoy vehicle of BJP MP D Arvind, demanding the establishment of a Turmeric Board.The scene escalated quickly after the Parliamentarian and his activists entered into a heated argument with the protestors.Pointing out that Arvind had, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, promised to ensure the establishment of a Turmeric Board, the protestors blasted the Parliamentarian for not keeping his word. 

Meanwhile, a scuffle broke out between the TRS and BJP activists, after a protestor threw eggs at the MP’s vehicle. Though the police swung into action and tried to bring the situation under control, the TRS activists were not ready to back off. As a result, the police had to resort to lathi-charging to disperse the protestors.

According to sources, Arvind was on his way to attend a programme at Tallarampur village when the incident happened.After reaching the venue, Arvind blasted R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy. Likening the pink party to his shoes, the Parliamentarian said that he doesn’t have any sympathy towards the TRS.

“You (activists) should make sure that TRS MLAs don’t move around freely to attend public programmes in the district,” Arvind said. He further alleged that the R&B Minister received his share in the `20-crore fraud that happened at the Tallarampur PACS. “Prashanth Reddy doesn’t know anything other than being a slave to KCR,” the MP added.

“The Regional-cum-Extension Centre of Spices Board was established in the district to ensure the welfare of turmeric farmers. The Spices Board has already written a letter to State Chief Secretary saying that it is ready to provide 60 to 80 per cent subsidy, if the government establishes enough turmeric processing units,” he pointed out.

