Telangana may grapple with shortage of 2nd doses of vaccine in July

It may turn out to be a tightrope walk for the State government to administer the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines in July.

Covid Vaccine, Coronavirus

Image for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It may turn out to be a tightrope walk for the State government to administer the first dose of Covid-19 vaccines in July. According to officials from the Directorate of Public Health, nearly 30 lakh citizens will be due for their second dose in the next month. However, the Government of India has conveyed that only 21 lakh doses will be sent to Telangana. Another seven lakh doses will be procured by private players. This would leave the State with a deficit of nearly two to three lakh vaccines for the second dose alone.

“Till now, 40 per cent of the eligible population has got at least one dose of the vaccine, but those with two doses are only 15 per cent. In July, 30 lakh people will be due for a second dose, but the supply is a constraint. We have requested the GOI for more vaccines,” said Dr G Srinivas Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana, while speaking to mediapersons. 

Owing to this mismatch, the State may have to tweak its existing policy of vaccinating high-risk groups with the first dose. To date, nearly 37 lakh high-risk, high-exposure groups have been vaccinated with the first dose on a priority basis and the State government intends to expand it to various other groups and cover larger sections of the population. However, with poor supply, this would need revisiting. 

Experts around the world say it is necessary to get the second dose too as it may not prevent infection from the Delta Plus variant of Covid-19, but will surely cut chances of hospitalisation by a large percentage.
Meanwhile, there continues to be one section of the population that is still not eligible for the vaccines — the 18 to 29 age group of citizens. Officials say considering citizens in this age group moves around the most, they too require vaccines at the earliest.

