Telangana told to halt power generation at Srisailam

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Much to Telangana’s chagrin, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has directed the TS Genco to stop power generation at Srisailam Left Bank Hydroelectric Station (SLBHES). The KRMB issued an order to this effect following a complaint lodged by the Andhra Pradesh government, alleging that TS’ power generation activity was depleting the water levels at Srisailam, and in turn, depriving various irrigation projects in Rayalaseema of water.

The KRMB told the TS Genco “to stop further release of water immediately through Srisailam left powerhouse” and follow the water release order issued by it. However, sources in the discom told Express on Monday that the Genco would not stop power generation at the Srisailam hydel power station. “We will abide by the State government’s directions,” a senior official said.

It may be recalled that the recent Telangana State Cabinet meeting had resolved to utilise the installed capacity of hydel power to its optimal levels, which would help minimise the cost of power for lift irrigation projects. Accordingly, Energy Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania issued a G.O. on Monday, stating, “To increase hydel power generation in the State, the government has decided to increase capacity up to 100 per cent.”