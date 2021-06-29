Not a single drop of water from Telangana’s share will be given to other states: Sharmila

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: YS Sharmila reiterated her statement that she is ready to fight with anyone to protect Telangana’s share in river waters. Tensions between the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments are escalating over Krishna waters. On Monday, Sharmila shared a video clip of her speech made in April at Khammam.

In the video, Sharmila can be heard, “Some might have doubts whether I will stand for Telangana, and obstruct the projects which would render injustice to Telangana. I assert as the daughter of Rajanna, I will obstruct any project which would render injustice to Telangana. Not even a single drop of water from Telangana’s share will be given to other States.”