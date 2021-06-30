AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi wants DGP M Mahender Reddy to halt cow vigilantism

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi has urged DGP M Mahender Reddy to “act decisively” to put an end to “harassment in the name of cow vigilantism” by those who are taking law in their hands. This was despite the fact that trucks were not transporting cows, but oxen. In the representation submitted by MLAs Syed Amin Jafri and Ahmed Pasha Qadri, he termed this as arbitrary seizures of animals on the eve of Bakrid (July 21) by “antisocial elements” styling themselves as Gaurakshaks.

“We would request you to instruct police officials not to insist on certificates from veterinary doctors and not to book cases for so-called overcrowding of animals and not to seize oxen by claiming that they are cows,” he stated in the letter.