Division of staff: SC orders contempt notice to Tranco, Genco CMD of TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to issue contempt notices to TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao and others for not absorbing 84 power employees into the TS power utility.

After the bifurcation of unified Andhra Pradesh, the Supreme Court had appointed the Dharmadhikari committee to look into the issues of the division of power staff among the two States. In the course of the committee’s recommendations, 84 employees were neither given postings by AP nor by Telangana. Till their case was recommended the TS power utility to pay their salaries.

However, the power employees were not receiving salaries or post ings in Telangana. Thus, they filed a contempt case in the Supreme Court. He a r ing the c a s e o n Tuesday, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice MR Shah ordered to issue contempt notices to the Transco CMD. The Supreme Court, however, said that personal appearance of the alleged contemnor was dispensed with. Further counter affidavit, if any, be filed within ten days, the Apex Court said, and listed further hearing on July 16.