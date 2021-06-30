STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Food processing zones to be set up on large scale in Telangana, 350 applications received

Rama Rao said the agony of people in drought-affected areas is now a distant blur as Telangana's hinterland was fast becoming verdant with the availability of enough water for irrigation purposes

Published: 30th June 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 02:21 PM   |  A+A-

Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is all set to witness the setting up of special food processing zones on a large scale.

A high-level meeting attended by ministers KT Rama Rao (Industries), S Nirajan Reddy (Agriculture) and Gangula Kamalakar (Civil Supplies) here on Wednesday decided that each food processing zone should come up over not less than 225 acres which would have all facilities like water and power supply, roads and drinking water availability.

There would also be a common effluent plant for each zone. The food processing units would cater to the needs of farmers who are raising not only paddy but also chillies, turmeric, pulses, edible oils, fruits and vegetables. The facilities would include processing, storage units and marketing infrastructure.

Officials who attended the meeting informed that already 350 expression-of-interest letters have been received for setting up food processing zones.

Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said that as the government wants to increase participation, the date of submission was being further extended to ensure that more applications would be received.

He appealed to the MLAs to show more interest in helping the authorities acquire necessary land for the creation of the zones.

He said that as Telangana is having a surplus in food grain production, the number of rice mills should also increase. He said the agony of people in drought-affected areas is now a distant blur as Telangana's hinterland was fast becoming verdant with the availability of enough water for irrigation purposes.

"There used to be perennially drought-hit districts like Mahabubnagar in the past. Now the scenario has totally changed. Irrigation projects in all areas are brimming with water," Rama Rao said and underscored the need for setting up more rice mills.

The minister said that apart from paddy, raising of oil palm is also being encouraged keeping in mind future requirements and the industries department has come up with a plan for setting up special food processing zones and units. Minister Gangula Kamalakar wanted an enunciation of a policy to encourage those who want to set up rice mills. "If the state does milling extensively, there is scope for exporting rice to countries like China," the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Telangana Food processing
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp