KRMB seeks CISF cover for visit to RLIP site?

HYDERABAD: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) is understood to have requested the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday to provide its team with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) security when it intends to visit the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP). The KRMB team postponed its visit to the project on Wednesday allegedly due to non-cooperation from the Andhra Pradesh government.

According to sources, the AP did not appoint a nodal officer, as requested by the KRMB, to facilitate the visit of its team to RLIP. Thus, the KRMB reportedly requested the MHA to provide CISF security. The KRMB chairman, however, was not available for comment. It may be recalled that the National Green Tribunal (NGT), in its recent direction, wanted the KRMB to send a team to RLIP and submit a report if the AP government started construction of RLIP.

The NGT even commented that the AP Chief Secretary would be jailed if the State violated the NGT order and started work on RLIP. The next hearing is posted on July 12. By that time, the KRMB team has to visit and prepare its fact finding report.