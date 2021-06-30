STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranganayaka Sagar brims with water from Godavari

The Ranganayaka Sagar project on the suburbs of Siddipet is brimming with Godavari water.

Water being pumped into the project from the surgepool

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The Ranganayaka Sagar project on the suburbs of Siddipet is brimming with Godavari water. Authorities are pumping the Godavari water from the Mid Manair Reservoir to the Ananthagiri Reservoir on the Siddipet-Siricilla district border and from there to the Ranganayaka Sagar project. This year, the Ranganayaka Sagar project has been storing 2.5 tmcft of water and releasing the remaining to the Kondapochamma Reservoir in the Gajwel constituency.

Last year — the first year after the project was completed — the authorities had stored only 1.5 tmcft of water. But this time, officials have decided to increase the storage capacity by another tmcft of water. Officials said they were expecting to lift water from the Kondapochamma project’s surgepool at Markook in Gajwel constituency on Wednesday. There’s only 4 tmcft of water in the reservoir at the moment and arrangements are being made to store 12 tmcft of water in the coming days. Last year, the authorities not only stored water in the Ranganayaka Sagar and Kondapochamma reservoirs, but they had also diverted the excess water to the ponds in the vicinity as well as to the Nizam Sagar in Kamareddy.

