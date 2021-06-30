Supreme Court orders contempt notice to Telangana Transco CMD for not absorbing 84 power staffers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday ordered to issue contempt notices to TS Transco and Genco chairman and managing director Devulapalli Prabhakar Rao and others for not absorbing 84 power employees into the TS power utility. After the bifurcation of unified Andhra Pradesh, the SC had appointed the Dharmadhikari committee to look into the issues of the division of power staff among the two States.

One of the committee’s recommendations was that the TS power utility must employ and pay the 84 employees, who were neither given posting by AP or Telangana, till their case was settled. The employees, however, did not receive salaries or postings in Telangana. Thus, they filed a contempt case in the SC. Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice MR Shah ordered to issue contempt notices to the Tr ans c o CMD o n Tuesday. The SC ruled that a counter affidavit, if any, be filed within 10 days and listed further hearing on July 16.