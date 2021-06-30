STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana man orders hit on wife, mother-in-law over dowry issues

Cops arrest him and two hired killers for murdering mother and daughter over dowry dispute

Published: 30th June 2021 08:08 AM

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (File | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Police arrested three persons for the murder of a woman and her mother in Mancherial district on Tuesday. The woman P Raveena and her mother Vijayalakshmi were killed on June 18 by two hitmen named J Rosaiah and D Venkat Subba Rao, who were hired by her husband Kalleru Arun Kumar.

Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana said that Arun Kumar and Raveena met online and got married to each other in Mancherial town in June last year. Things took a turn for the worse for Raveena as soon as she got pregnant. She was repeatedly harassed by her husband for dowry, after which she returned to her mother’s house in December last year.

Arun Kumar, however, continued to harass her over the phone. Unable to take it any longer, Raveena lodged a complaint against him at the local police station. Infuriated, Arun Kumar decided to hire hitmen to kill her and his mother-in-law.

He, reportedly, contacted one of the hitmen who introduced himself as Bittu over WhatsApp. Bittu, later identified as J Rosaiah from the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, demanded Rs 10 lakh to kill the mother-daughter duo. Arun Kumar, who didn’t have that kind of money on him, told him that his mother-in-law would have gold jewellery at her house and that he could steal it after the job was done.

Bittu agreed to the deal and found himself a partner for the job, Subbu, aka Venkat Subba Rao, who was also a Guntur native. The two of them boarded a train from Vijayawada to Mancherial on June 17 and stayed the night in a lodge.

The next morning, Arun Kumar, Bittu, and Subbu took off to Raveena’s house in Brindavan Colony. They first attacked Vijayalakshmi and later caught hold of Raveena, strangling her to death. Police arrested the trio near the Nizamabad bus stand.

