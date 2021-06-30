Telangana  reports 987 new Covid cases, seven deaths

HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed another day of downward trend in new Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, the State recorded only 987 cases. Seven deaths were recorded the same day, taking the toll to 3,651. The same day, 1,362 individuals recovered taking the active case load to 13487 cases. Meanwhile, a district-wise breakup shows GHMC to have 130 cases, followed by Khammam with 102 cases. The third highest was seen in Nalgonda with 69 cases and Suryapet with 64 cases.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Even if you build a Taj Mahal on a waterbody, we will tear it down, Madras HC warns railways
Three Army jawans killed as truck falls into gorge in East Sikkim
Farmers adamant on repeal of farm laws won't serve any purpose: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari seeks speedy clearances for Mumbai varsity buildings
Delay in import, quality testing push back Sputnik V's commercial rollout in India
Confident of getting EMA's approval in a month for Covishield: Adar Poonawalla