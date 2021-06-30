Telangana  reports 987 new Covid cases, seven deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana witnessed another day of downward trend in new Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, the State recorded only 987 cases. Seven deaths were recorded the same day, taking the toll to 3,651. The same day, 1,362 individuals recovered taking the active case load to 13487 cases. Meanwhile, a district-wise breakup shows GHMC to have 130 cases, followed by Khammam with 102 cases. The third highest was seen in Nalgonda with 69 cases and Suryapet with 64 cases.