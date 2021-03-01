Back to basics: Telangana cops cut off Maoists from supply lines

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The Telangana Police are adopting the age-old but time-tested war tactic of cutting essential supplies to the Maoists from the State, in an attempt to gain an upper hand over them.

Though Maoists are more or less confined to neigbhouring Chhattisgarh, the police want to push them further to the fringes to prevent them from regaining strength and plan any “acts of violence” in Telangana.

Ever since the Covid-induced lockdown was lifted, weekly shandies (santha) are being held in Chhattisgarh villages located along the Telangana border.

These have come as a blessing in disguise for the Maoists as they can regularly replenish their grocery and foodgrain stocks. In fact, most of the supplies at these shandies go from Telangana.

Though the police have been keeping a close eye on the movement of goods, they cannot do much once they reach Chhattisgarh, from where the Maoists can easily procure them.