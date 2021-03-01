Telangana: Certificate from doctor for COVID vaccine must in case of comorbidities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout goes live at 93 centres across Telangana on Monday, beneficiaries have been asked to bring along a doctor’s certificate which has details of the comorbidities they suffer from.

“No other document will be permitted as proof of comorbidity,” Dr Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education, said.

A form, released by the Central government with a list of 20 comorbidities, is available at all government vaccine centres and one can get their comorbidity certified there itself.

The vaccination has been priced at Rs 250 at private hospitals and will be free of cost at government facilities.

“We urge the citizens to make use of the CoWIN app and head to the vaccination centres. Vaccines have been duly studied and are safe.

It is the best way to counter the next wave of Covid-19 and all its mutants,” Dr GS Rao, Director of Public Health, Telangana, said.