STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana lawyer couple murder case: Day 1 of search for weapons yields no result

Around three teams of expert swimmers were brought in from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to fish out the murder weapons from the barrage at Kasipeta village in Manthani mandal. 

Published: 01st March 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

crime scene, police probe

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Police, on Sunday, launched a search operation to retrieve two hunting sickles that were dumped in Sundilla (Parvathi) barrage by Kunta Srinivas and other accused after using them to murder the lawyer couple in Peddapalli.

Around three teams of expert swimmers were brought in from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to fish out the murder weapons from the barrage at Kasipeta village in Manthani mandal. 

Kunta Srinivas and Sivanandula Chiranjeevi, who are in police custody for killing High Court lawyers Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, were brought to the barrage to pinpoint the location where the sickles were dropped.

Boats were transported from Visakhapatnam in a special van for the search operation, which began in the afternoon and went on till the evening. 

Unfortunately, the police were unable to find any clues regarding the whereabouts of the murder weapons on the first day of the search. Efforts will be resumed on Monday morning, said sources.

 It may be mentioned here that the total capacity of Sundilla barrage is 8.83 tmcft, and it has about 74 gates. Finding the weapons, therefore, would prove challenging for the police and the swimmers.  

Key to the case

For the police to build a watertight case, it is essential that the hunting sickles are produced before court as evidence.

Three days ago, the police had tried retrieving the weapons from the barrage with the help of local swimmers. Their efforts went in vain, forcing them to bring in experts from Visakhapatnam.  

Meanwhile, the police are in the process of obtaining a court order to take Thulesegari Srinivas alias Bittu Seenu, nephew of TRS leader and ZP Chairperson Putta Madhu, into custody. They expect that the order will be issued on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana lawyer couple murder Telangana Telangana crime
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp