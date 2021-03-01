Telangana: No promotion without exams for students of classes 6 to 9 this year

Mayank tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All classes above Upper Primary will have final exams in regular mode this year as the School Education Department is not likely to promote them without final exams.

The department is yet to confirm the pattern or mode of conduct of final year exams for Class VI-IX students, however, sources hinted that the exams would be there for sure.

“The point of opening the schools is to have some output, and that would happen only when final exams are conducted. Although we could not conduct quarterly and half-yearly exams due to the pandemic, we are planning to have final exams with a reduced syllabus,” a top official from the School Education Department told Express.

“A policy-level decision is likely to be made after a meeting with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy,” said an official source. Due to the pandemic, closure of schools, and distance learning, many students have been struggling to keep up with their school work. Many are not even attending classes of late.

The aim is to allow students to compete and stay motivated about learning core subjects without creating any stress. So, the papers will not be difficult to attempt, the source said.

In all, 7,986 government schools have reopened and registered a little over 20 per cent attendance. Around 8,676 out of 9,792 private schools have reopened and registered only 18 per cent attendance.

According to School Education Department officials, attendance is likely to improve.

“Close to 80 per cent students from Class IX and X are attending school. We are hopeful that once more Upper Primary students start attending school, we can successfully conduct the exams before the end of the academic year on May 26,” added the source.