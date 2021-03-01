STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: No promotion without exams for students of classes 6 to 9 this year

The aim is to allow students to compete and stay motivated about learning core subjects without creating any stress.

Published: 01st March 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Exam

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Mayank tiwari 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All classes above Upper Primary will have final exams in regular mode this year as the School Education Department is not likely to promote them without final exams.

The department is yet to confirm the pattern or mode of conduct of final year exams for Class VI-IX students, however, sources hinted that the exams would be there for sure. 

“The point of opening the schools is to have some output, and that would happen only when final exams are conducted. Although we could not conduct quarterly and half-yearly exams due to the pandemic, we are planning to have final exams with a reduced syllabus,” a top official from the School Education Department told Express.

“A policy-level decision is likely to be made after a meeting with Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy,” said an official source. Due to the pandemic, closure of schools, and distance learning, many students have been struggling to keep up with their school work. Many are not even attending classes of late. 

The aim is to allow students to compete and stay motivated about learning core subjects without creating any stress. So, the papers will not be difficult to attempt, the source said.

In all, 7,986 government schools have reopened and registered a little over 20 per cent attendance. Around 8,676 out of 9,792 private schools have reopened and registered only 18 per cent attendance.  

According to School Education Department officials, attendance is likely to improve.  

“Close to 80 per cent students from Class IX and X are attending school. We are hopeful that once more Upper Primary students start attending school, we can successfully conduct the exams before the end of the academic year on May 26,” added the source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana schools
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp