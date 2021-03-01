STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's Medaram temple shut till March 21 after two employees test COVID positive

Temple chief priest Siddaboina Jagga Rao said the temple will remain shut from March 1 to 21, to contain the spread of the virus. 

A worker sanitises the premises of Medaram temple in Mulugu district on Sunday, after two Endowments Department employees tested positive for Covid-19

By Express News Service

MULUGU: The authorities concerned have ordered the closure of the Medaram temple in Mulugu district for 21 days, after two Endowments Department employees tested positive for Covid-19.

According to sources, the decision was taken after two junior assistants of the Endowments Department contracted the virus. They were in charge of monitoring the darshans of politicians and VIPs. They had also helped the priests with the daily rituals while the Mini Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara was going on.

Temple Endowments Officer (EO) Rajendram said that the authorities have begun sanitising the temple premises. The Mini Medaram Jatara, which began on February 24, concluded on 27. However, the devotees continue to visit the temple to offer prayers as they are not aware of the incident. Therefore, the authorities are constantly making public announcements, Rajendram added.

Speaking to Express, Mulugu District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Appaiah said: “After two staffers tested positive, a total of 73 employees, who discharged duties in the temple recently, were made to undergo RATs. They all tested negative. However, we request those who visited the temple to home quarantine themselves.”

