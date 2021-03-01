STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS wants lawyer couple’s murder covered up to save netas, says Bandi

Sanjay convened a BJP legal cell meeting to discuss the status of the murder case investigation on Sunday.

BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar clicks a selfie with Narasimha, who recently gained fame for his animated presence in a BJP public meeting, on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, on Sunday, alleged that the TRS was trying to hush up the gruesome murder of the advocate couple G Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani.

In a statement, Sanjay slammed TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and working president KT Rama Rao for not responding to the grisly crime which happened in broad daylight.

“The people now understand why you chose to remain silent. The TRS is trying to divert public attention from the case to save its leaders,” he alleged.

By recording the arrests of a few individuals, the party is trying to protect its own leaders,” Sanjay added. He asked the BJP legal cell to remain alert and follow the case carefully.  

Later speaking out about private colleges demanding excess fee, he said, “If college managements do not stop this harassment, BJP Yuva Morcha will take matters into their own hands,” Sanjay warned.

