Unemployment in Telangana doubled under TRS rule: Uttam Kumar Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the number of unemployed youths in Telangana has doubled over the last seven years under the TRS government, TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy, on Sunday, asked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to immediately release data pertaining to unemployment in the State.

Uttam alleged that the “BT Batch” (Bangaru Telangana Batch) was only aimed at extorting money through “sand, land, mines and wines”.

He was speaking at a meeting with the heads of TPCC Frontal, Departments and Cells at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday. Uttam briefed party members about the issues to be highlighted during the Graduates’ MLC election campaign.

He told cadre that a victory in the Graduate MLC elections was critical for the survival of the party. He asked them to enlighten the public about the “divisive” politics of the BJP.

“As per the official records, as many as 19,43,783 qualified youth have registered themselves with the TSPSC. There is over 10 lakh skilled/unskilled youth who are unemployed across Telangana. This does not include people who lost their jobs during the lockdown period,” the TPCC chief said.

Revanth wants govt to procure chana

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy, on Sunday, wrote an open letter to the Chief Minister, demanding that he provide minimum support price to chana (chickpeas) farmers and establish procurement centres for the crop