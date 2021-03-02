STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

All measures taken to thwart Chinese cyber attack, says TSTRANSCO

Attack part of Chinese attack on India's power infra. TSTRANSCO says it blocked the attackers' IP addresses...

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Power supply, Electricity

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A China-based hacking group has tried to attack the Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) of Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited  (TSTRANSCO). After TSTRANSCO was alerted about this by the Central government's Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-in), all preventive measures were taken up to thwart such an attack. 

In a release issued on Tuesday, TSTRANSCO said CERT-In alerted them that "a China-based threat actor group command and control servers are trying to communicate with systems belonging to Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) and TSTransco" and advised to take suitable precautionary measures to ensure the security of the power system. 

Post that, TSTRANSCO blocked the attackers' IP addresses and temporarily disabled the control function that facilitates the remote operation of circuit breakers from SLDC. They also changed the user credentials of officials accessing the TSSLDC website as a preventive measure, and isolated vulnerable equipment within the perimeter of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), the facility that controls devices of remote sites "to ensure the safety of grid and satisfactory power supply to all consumers of the State".

This attempted cyber-attack comesat a time when a report by a US-based company Recorded Future said  China-linked groups were targeting the Indian power sector.

The report said, "10 distinct Indian power sector organisation including 4 or 5 regional load dispatch centres (RLDC) (including Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre)...have been identified as targets in a concerted campaign against India's critical infrastructure."

Recorded Future also pointed out that infiltration of RLDCs had very little opportunities in terms of economic espionage activities. The report said that such attacks are a 'show of force' and influence public opinion during diplomatic confrontation, and support destructive cyber operations against critical infrastructure. 

In 2019, the websites of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) was hacked. However, it is important to note that the hacking had no bearing on the operations. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSTRANSCO Chinese cyber attack CERT-In Recorded Future
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp