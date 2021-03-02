All measures taken to thwart Chinese cyber attack, says TSTRANSCO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A China-based hacking group has tried to attack the Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) of Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO). After TSTRANSCO was alerted about this by the Central government's Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-in), all preventive measures were taken up to thwart such an attack.

In a release issued on Tuesday, TSTRANSCO said CERT-In alerted them that "a China-based threat actor group command and control servers are trying to communicate with systems belonging to Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) and TSTransco" and advised to take suitable precautionary measures to ensure the security of the power system.

Post that, TSTRANSCO blocked the attackers' IP addresses and temporarily disabled the control function that facilitates the remote operation of circuit breakers from SLDC. They also changed the user credentials of officials accessing the TSSLDC website as a preventive measure, and isolated vulnerable equipment within the perimeter of Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), the facility that controls devices of remote sites "to ensure the safety of grid and satisfactory power supply to all consumers of the State".

This attempted cyber-attack comesat a time when a report by a US-based company Recorded Future said China-linked groups were targeting the Indian power sector.

The report said, "10 distinct Indian power sector organisation including 4 or 5 regional load dispatch centres (RLDC) (including Telangana State Load Dispatch Centre)...have been identified as targets in a concerted campaign against India's critical infrastructure."

Recorded Future also pointed out that infiltration of RLDCs had very little opportunities in terms of economic espionage activities. The report said that such attacks are a 'show of force' and influence public opinion during diplomatic confrontation, and support destructive cyber operations against critical infrastructure.

In 2019, the websites of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (TSSPDCL) was hacked. However, it is important to note that the hacking had no bearing on the operations.

