Doctors found fleecing patients in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several doctors in the State have been minting money and have been charging upto Rs 500 just for signing on the form declaring comorbid conditions for those aged between 45-59 years. The incident came to the notice of officials in Gadwal district, after which the District Medical Health Officers were asked to make sure that only government hospitals sign on such documents.

Meanwhile, corporate hospitals such as Yashoda Hospital completely waived off the service fee of Rs 100 and charged only Rs 150 for the vaccine. “Apart from the issue with the CoWIN portal faced by the hospital, there was no issue. In fact, the hospital also gave us cookies and a beverage,” informed Suresh K, the son of a beneficiary.

The Director of Public Health , TS, Dr GS Rao urged corporate hospitals to subsidise the service fee further. “We are urging managements to consider waiving off the service fee of Rs 100 as a goodwill gesture. We have told them that they could charge Rs 50, which is just the payment for the vaccinator,” Rao said.