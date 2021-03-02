STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Health Minister Eatala urges all to take vaccine, end pandemic

 Telangana recorded 116 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

Published: 02nd March 2021 07:57 AM

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive. (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana recorded 116 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday. The State detected these cases after conducting 20,375 tests. Nearly a year after the pandemic made inroads into the State on March 2, 2020, the active cases in the State are at 1,902, indicating a flattened curve. 

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu gets the first dose of
vaccine in Chennai on Monday. (R) TS Health Minister
Eatala Rajender takes Covid vaccine in Huzurabad

Observing that March 2 was the day, the State reported it’s first Covid -19 cases, the Health Minister Eatala Rajender urged people to flatten this curve by taking the Covid vaccine. Speaking about the year that went by, Eatala said that it was the innate ability of Telangana people that helped them tackle the virus.

“Strategic measures taken in time helped the State survive with minimum damage. It took almost a year to curtail the virus and restore normalcy,” said the Minister.

He further stressed that the battle was far from over and people must take the vaccine to eradicate the pandemic. Meanwhile, as per the State Media Bulletin, TS reported zero deaths for Sunday. Majority of cases were reported in GHMC area with 26 cases, followed by Medchal and Rangareddy with 11 cases each.

