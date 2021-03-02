Lawyers murder: Cops finally fish out murder weapons from Sundilla barrage

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

PEDDAPALLI: Ten days after the gruesome murder of High Court lawyers Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, the police have finally found the murder weapons, which were dumped in Sundilla (Parvathi) barrage by Kunta Srinivas and other accused. Though the search operation, launched on Sunday, yielded no results on Day 1, the three teams of expert swimmers, brought in from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, managed to fish out both the knives used to kill the lawyers, on Monday.

On the second day of the search operation too, the police brought Kunta Srinivas and Sivanandula Chiranjeevi, who are currently in custody, to the barrage to pinpoint the location where they had dropped the knives.

Though the expert swimmers commenced the searches early on Monday, they couldn’t find any lead until late evening. When the officials were about to call it a day, the swimmers found the weapons lying about 10-metres deep in the barrage, between pillars 53 and 54.

Meanwhile, the police had also dropped a huge crane magnet in the barrage hoping that the weapons, since they are metallic in nature, would get attached to it.When media persons tried to talk to Kunta Srinivas, he avoided questions with folded hands. The police too were on high alert to make sure that the accused persons don’t speak to reporters.

Since Sunday, Mancherial and Peddapalli Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), Uday Kumar Reddy and P Ravinder respectively, had been monitoring the search operation, by camping near the area. CRPF personnel too were deployed at the barrage to ensure security.

Security for kin of lawyer

Meanwhile, Ramagundam CP V Satyanarayana said on Monday that police security has been provided to Gattu Kishan Rao and Indrashekar, father and brother of slain lawyer Gattu Vaman Rao. In a statement released to the media, he also mentioned that police security has been provided to Manthani former vice-sarpanch and Congress leader Inumula Satish too.

Cops acting as if they are TRS activists: Congress

NIZAMABAD: Blasting the police for not acting immediately while the lawyer couple was being hacked to death in broad daylight, senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy alleged that the State police are behaving as if they are TRS activists. Jeevan Reddy also demanded a CBI investigation into the murder. Asserting that the gory crime has marked the beginning of TRS’ end, the Congress MLC demanded that the pink party high command immediately remove Putta Madhu from the post of ZP Chairperson till the completion of the probe