STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Lawyers murder: Cops finally fish out murder weapons from Sundilla barrage

Both knives used to kill lawyers found lying about 10-metres deep in Sundilla barrage by expert swimmers

Published: 02nd March 2021 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Police bring Kunta Srinivas and Sivanandula Chiranjeevi, who are currently in their custody, to the barrage to pinpoint where they had dropped the knives, on Monday.

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
Express News Service

PEDDAPALLI: Ten days after the gruesome murder of High Court lawyers Gattu Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani, the police have finally found the murder weapons, which were dumped in Sundilla (Parvathi) barrage by Kunta Srinivas and other accused. Though the search operation, launched on Sunday, yielded no results on Day 1, the three teams of expert swimmers, brought in from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, managed to fish out both the knives used to kill the lawyers, on Monday.

On the second day of the search operation too, the police brought Kunta Srinivas and Sivanandula Chiranjeevi, who are currently in custody, to the barrage to pinpoint the location where they had dropped the knives.

Though the expert swimmers commenced the searches early on Monday, they couldn’t find any lead until late evening. When the officials were about to call it a day, the swimmers found the weapons lying about 10-metres deep in the barrage, between pillars 53 and 54.

Meanwhile, the police had also dropped a huge crane magnet in the barrage hoping that the weapons, since they are metallic in nature, would get attached to it.When media persons tried to talk to Kunta Srinivas, he avoided questions with folded hands. The police too were on high alert to make sure that the accused persons don’t speak to reporters.

Since Sunday, Mancherial and Peddapalli Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP), Uday Kumar Reddy and P Ravinder respectively, had been monitoring the search operation, by camping near the area. CRPF personnel too were deployed at the barrage to ensure security.

Security for kin of lawyer
Meanwhile, Ramagundam CP V Satyanarayana said on Monday that police security has been provided to Gattu Kishan Rao and Indrashekar, father and brother of slain lawyer Gattu Vaman Rao. In a statement released to the media, he also mentioned that police security has been provided to Manthani former vice-sarpanch and Congress leader Inumula Satish too.

Cops acting as if they are TRS activists: Congress
NIZAMABAD: Blasting the police for not acting immediately while the lawyer couple was being hacked to death in broad daylight, senior Congress leader and MLC T Jeevan Reddy alleged that the State police are behaving as if they are TRS activists. Jeevan Reddy also demanded a CBI investigation into the murder. Asserting that the gory crime has marked the beginning of TRS’ end, the Congress MLC demanded that the pink party high command immediately remove Putta Madhu from the post of ZP Chairperson till the completion of the probe 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kunta Srinivas lawyers murder Gattu Vaman Rao PV Nagamani Telangana police
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp