STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Mobile towers in Telangana safe: DoT Hyderabad

Our telecom towers also have better standards than those adopted by some developed countries. 

Published: 02nd March 2021 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Hyderabad, has found that almost all the base transceiver units/mobile towers that it had tested for excessive electromagnetic field (EMF) levels are compliant to the laid down norms, and are safe for the public.According to a press release by the DoT, out of the 4,245 mobile towers of various telecom service providers (TSPs) that were tested between June 2020 and February 2021, one tower had EMF levels beyond the permissible limit, but it was soon made to comply with the norms.

The DoT said, “There is a growing concern among the public about the possible health hazards of EMF exposure from mobile phones or their base stations. Concerns have also been raised about the continuous exposure to EMF radiation from telecom towers causing harmful thermal and non-thermal health effects.”

Emphasising that mobile towers in Telangana are safe, the DoT said, “It is very important to highlight that the emission standards of the DoT are 10 times more stringent than that of existing limits prescribed by the International Commission on Non Ionizing Radiation Protection. Our telecom towers also have better standards than those adopted by some developed countries. The radiation limits (Specific Absorption Rate) prescribed in the country for mobile handsets are similar to that of other developed countries. This reiterates the fact that mobile towers in the State of Telangana are safe.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mobile towers Telangana Mobile towers radiation
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp