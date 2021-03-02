Mobile towers in Telangana safe: DoT Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Hyderabad, has found that almost all the base transceiver units/mobile towers that it had tested for excessive electromagnetic field (EMF) levels are compliant to the laid down norms, and are safe for the public.According to a press release by the DoT, out of the 4,245 mobile towers of various telecom service providers (TSPs) that were tested between June 2020 and February 2021, one tower had EMF levels beyond the permissible limit, but it was soon made to comply with the norms.

The DoT said, “There is a growing concern among the public about the possible health hazards of EMF exposure from mobile phones or their base stations. Concerns have also been raised about the continuous exposure to EMF radiation from telecom towers causing harmful thermal and non-thermal health effects.”

Emphasising that mobile towers in Telangana are safe, the DoT said, “It is very important to highlight that the emission standards of the DoT are 10 times more stringent than that of existing limits prescribed by the International Commission on Non Ionizing Radiation Protection. Our telecom towers also have better standards than those adopted by some developed countries. The radiation limits (Specific Absorption Rate) prescribed in the country for mobile handsets are similar to that of other developed countries. This reiterates the fact that mobile towers in the State of Telangana are safe.”