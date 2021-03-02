No midday meals in few aided schools; DEO rebuked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Acting on a complaint, the Telangana State Food Commission has directed the District Education Officer (DEO), Hyderabad, to ensure the implementation of the midday meal scheme in all the aided schools in the city.

After receiving a complaint from activists of Forum For Better Society, the Commission summoned the DEO and expressed its displeasure over the lack of surveillance on the non-implementation of midday meal scheme in government-aided schools. “The National Food Security Act, 2013, shall be implemented in total at any cost,” the Commission told the DEO.

Forum For Better Society president Pullemla Ramesh Goud said that there were as many as 36 schools in the city, of which seven still remained dysfunctional. “In these schools, the mid-day meal scheme is not being implemented. They are avoiding the implementation of midday meals on the pretext that the children and their parents are not interested in the scheme. Ultimately, it is the poor students that are being deprived of nutritious food,” he added.