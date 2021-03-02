Telangana to take  another loan of Rs 1,200 crore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is likely to borrow another Rs 1,200 crore as State Development Loan (SDL) on Tuesday. The State would obtain Rs 1,000 crore via the regular process, while an additional loan of Rs 200 crore would be taken through the greenshoe option. The tenure of the loan is 20 years. It may be mentioned that the State government’s debts this financial year have crossed Rs 43,000 crore as of January, 2021.

Meanwhile, Telangana’s GST collections for February-2021 stood at Rs 3,636.44 crore. The Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, released the 18th weekly instalment of Rs 4,000 crore to the States to meet the GST compensation shortfall. Telangana, as of the 18th instalment, has gotten Rs 2,027.33 crore from the Centre as compensation.

