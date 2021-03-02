STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS enrols over 60 lakh members; highest ever

The party has directed its leaders to enrol at least 50,000 members in each Assembly segment. It is close to hitting the target in all of them.

Published: 02nd March 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image of TRS supporters for reprsentational purpose only (File photo | EPS/Sayantan Ghosh)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The  ruling TRS has so far enrolled a record of more than 60 lakh members in its ongoing membership drive, which is six lakh short of the total votes polled by the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It has surpassed its earlier membership of 60 lakh. TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao held a meeting with party general secretaries on the membership drive at Telangana Bhavan on Monday. Rama Rao said that there was a tremendous response from the public for the membership drive, which was kick-started on March 12.

The party has directed its leaders to enrol at least 50,000 members in each Assembly segment. It is close to hitting the target in all of them. In some segments, the membership is likely to cross the one-lakh mark, the party general secretaries informed Rama Rao. Though the MLC election campaigns are being taken up in a few segments, the membership drive is successfully continuing there as well, the general secretaries said. They, however, wanted three to four more days to complete the drive. 

During the meeting, Rama Rao called up MLAs of Bhupalpally, Narayanpet, Jangaon, where citizens were facing issues posed by Covid-19. Rama Rao also called up MLAs, who surpassed their targets and enrolled a majority of members in their segments. As the response to the membership drive was good, several MLAs wanted the party leadership to extend the same for 10 more days. Responding to this, Rama Rao said that he would take up the matter with TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao. Simultaneously, the party is also computerising the data of the party members. So far, the details of the 50 per cent of the members have been computerised.

TRS
